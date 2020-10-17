Firefighters are continuing to make progress with mitigation work to protect structures in the upper portion of The Retreat. Existing trail systems are being used where possible to create a barrier to slow the fire spread towards homes. Operations is reporting that the fire is currently backing towards Glen Haven and Storm Mountain, but is not advancing rapidly in this area at this time.
Other resources can be found here:
- Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
- Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
- InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
- Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
- Smoke Update: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park restrictions and closures https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
