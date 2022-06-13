7th Annual Friends Of Folk Festival 2022

Honoring the Legacy of our late friend Dick Orleans
On Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m., the Estes Arts District will kick off their 7th annual Friends of Folk Festival – even bigger and better this year – and it's built for the locals. Dick Orleans was always encouraging others to pursue their art - whether music, photography, or whatever it might be... and he inspired many.
The Estes Arts District strives to carry the torch forward with Dick's goal in mind of encouraging new artists to perform. He brought a spotlight to new talents and encouraged ever evolving musical influences into the Friends of Folk style of entertainment. This unique style encompassed classic, well loved music; mixed with fresh new voices to create an exciting night of entertainment. This is what we strive to create with the Friends of Folk Festival. In addition, a scholarship fund has been established with Dick’s passions in mind.
Origins: Dick hosted “Friends of Folk” on Friday nights – an open mic to encourage people to perform; followed by a headliner, or main act. Not long after his sudden and unexpected passing, the Friends of Folk Festival was started for locals, and it remains so. It is always on a Tuesday to promote locals coming into town when they might not otherwise (during peak season). Now in its seventh year, we continue to carry the momentum of the past while working to grow this event bigger and better for the future.
This year's musical lineup packs diversity and high quality talent; from the lyrical stories of Aaron LaCombe and high energy Americana of The Sweet Lillies, to the Jam Grass of local favorite Chain Station, plus add soul and hip hop from The Reminders, and the Sweaty-Soul-Funk dance music of the nine-piece brass magic that is The Burroughs – one of Colorado's hottest bands.
We want to promote untapped and unknown talent to the people of Estes Park. Our local musicians will be sprinkled into this diverse mix – and the diversity and better quality talent will draw more people – with our target demographic being 8 to 80 (+/-).
Did you say scholarship? Yes! Our reach doesn't stop with the end of the festival. The scholarships we give out allow local artists to pursue needs and desires – from the simplicity of painting supplies; to a special lens for shooting wedding photography. One recipient used his scholarship money to pay his rent during the pandemic so that he could remain focused on his music. Another used her scholarship to for product development and marketing to expand her small batch line of sauces. Applying is simple and easy; visit www.estesartsdistrict.org and follow the buttons under the “Friends of Folk” drop down menu.
Vendors will have a presence as well. As long as they file with the Town of Estes (a $25 special event licensing fee), we'll provide them a table on site to show off and sell their wares. (Music isn’t the only form of art we are supporting at Friends of Folk Festival!).
This is a free event because we believe in everyone having access to live music, as well as celebrating locals for their hard work and dedication to the community, especially after this past year.
WHAT? Friends of Folk Festival!
WHEN? Tuesday, June 21st- starting at 2, it will run until 10 p.m.
WHERE? Performance Park - 435 West Elkhorn Ave. (a mini Red Rocks)
TICKETS? You don't need tickets! It's FREE!
FOOD & BEVERAGES? Food trucks will be on site, as well as craft beverages (no outside alcohol is permitted).
The Estes Arts District is a 501(c) 3 - and proceeds from donations as well as sales of craft beverages go back into the community as we strive to cultivate newer, better, and more art (and art programs) for the Estes Valley.
