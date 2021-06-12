Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully located the body of a deceased adult male submerged in the water at Lake Estes. Efforts continued to recover the body throughout the the morning of Saturday, June 12 and at 2:56 p.m. the deceased male was recovered from the lake. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has taken custody of the deceased male and will be conducting an autopsy to determine the identity, cause, and manner of death. The Coroner will release this information at the conclusion of their investigation.
Special thanks go to the following organizations for contributing their time and effort in the search for the missing boater:
Estes Park Health Ambulance Service
Estes Park Police Department
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Rocky Mountain National Park Service
Estes Valley Recreation and Park District
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services
Bureau of Reclamation
The above agencies and all individuals involved contributed countless hours to the location and recovery of the missing boater.
Lake Estes will resume normal operating hours and open for recreation.
