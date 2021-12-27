One of the greatest challenges facing the Estes Park community today is the need to support the development of a new wastewater treatment facility. As the current facility reaches the end of its useful life, this critical investment is needed to ensure compliance with tightening federal water quality standards and allow Upper Thompson Sanitation District (UTSD) to continue to serve as good stewards of the environment, protecting the headwaters and maintaining a high quality of life for our region.
To meet this challenge in the most responsible and efficient way possible, UTSD conducted a rate study to develop a financial plan for the District and determine how much additional funding is needed to finance the new facility. Last year saw the first implementation of the required increases, assessed at 11% each year over three years (2021-2023), with diminishing increases to follow. In 2022, the second 11% increase will be implemented. This translates to an extra $5.92/month for base rate customers of the District.
This fee will vary from customer to customer assessed as a flat rate fee or calculated on metered water use. These rates are subject to annual evaluation and possible adjustment based on total project cost, grants obtained, and loan interest rates at the time of final completion.
For customers in need of financial assistance for water services, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is available through the Colorado Department of Human Services LEAP Office. Please visit www.cdhs.colorado.gov/leap for more information.
“In these volatile times, we are more committed than ever to taking good care of Estes Park,” said District Manager Chris Bieker. “We know you are counting on us to keep your wastewater sanitation system running smoothly, our waterways clean, our wildlife healthy, and our environment pristine. We are proud to be taking these important next steps to ensuring high-quality service well into the future and are grateful for your continued support.”
These increases will support up to $60 million in wastewater treatment enhancements. Once completed, the new wastewater treatment facility will ensure compliance with future regulatory requirements, accommodate future growth and protect the water quality of the Big Thompson River. For detailed information about new regulations and the new facility’s plans, please visit our website at www.utsd.colorado.gov.
