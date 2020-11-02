From The Estes Park Post Office
Estes Park, Drake and Glen Haven mail will be returning to the Estes Park Office today and mail will not be available at the Loveland Valentine Station. We will be transporting mail and packages to the office and boxing PO Box mail throughout the day.
Mail Carriers will be delivering mail today to residential customers. Drake and Glen Haven customers will be able to start picking up their mail tomorrow in Estes Park.
We are hoping to have retail services fully operational by Wednesday.
