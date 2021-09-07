The last day of summer service for the following Estes Transit routes will be Sunday, September 12:
· Gold (Fall River Rd. and The Stanley Hotel)
· Blue (Big Thompson Ave., Dry Gulch Rd. and Stanley Village)
· Brown (downtown, E. Riverside and Hwy 66)
· Silver (Hwy 7, Fish Creek Rd., Events Complex and Estes Valley Community Center)
· Green (Express)
The Red Route (downtown/Elkhorn) will continue daily service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, October 17.
Estes Transit will be providing free, special event service for a number of fall and winter events, including Scot Fest (Sept. 10-12), Autumn Gold and Rails in the Rockies (Sept. 25-26), Rocky Mountain Craft Spirit Fest (Oct. 23) and Catch the Glow (Nov. 26).
Bustang to Estes will continue running through Elk Fest weekend (Sunday, Oct. 3) and tickets can be purchased at ridebustang.com/estes-park.
Please visit www.estes.org/shuttles for more information about Estes Transit service.
