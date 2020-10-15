Cameron Peak Fire, October 15, 2020

Smoke from the Cameron Peak fire engulfs the area where dramatic views of the fire took place on October 14.

Fire activity on the Cameron Peak Fire slowed dramatically yesterday evening as a cold front moved through the area. Cold overnight temperatures, coupled with low wind speeds and higher humidity, has slowed the advancing fire. Currently the most visible fire area from Estes Park is shrouded in smoke, showing that today will not be a repeat of yesterday's activity. 

Cameron Peak Fire, Evening of Oct 14, 2020

Photo showing fire activity on the Cameron Peak Fire north of Estes Park during the evening of Oct 14. Cold overnight temperatures and reduced wind have slowed the fire.
Cameron Peak Fire Activity Map, Oct 15, 2020

