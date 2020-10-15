The most current information may be found at nocoalert.org or facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
Fire activity on the Cameron Peak Fire slowed dramatically yesterday evening as a cold front moved through the area. Cold overnight temperatures, coupled with low wind speeds and higher humidity, has slowed the advancing fire. Currently the most visible fire area from Estes Park is shrouded in smoke, showing that today will not be a repeat of yesterday's activity.
Other resources can be found here:
- Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
- Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
- InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
- Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
- Smoke Update: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park restrictions and closures https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
