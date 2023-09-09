Part one of a special five part series covering the 2013 Flood Event.
Many people remember Wednesday night, September 11th, 2013, as being a night of relentless rain. Travelers in the two highway canyon roads, Highway 34 and Highway 36, had an unusually difficult time making it back home to Estes Park that night. The canyon walls were so water saturated, rain cascaded down the rocks and flowed across the pavement causing cars to hydroplane.
One might have imagined, “Is this how it was during those famous floods of 1976 and 1982?” That night, the rain never let up. Four inches of rain fell just that night.
Extremely early the next morning, Thursday, September 12th, a panic was starting to set in. The Big Thompson and Fall Rivers had peaked and were now overflowing their banks in the town of Estes Park. EP Police, Estes Valley Firefighters and emergency responders sounded the alert, and began to rescue residents from their flooding homes. The people in the canyon were told to seek higher ground. Many visitors and residents woke to the alarming reality that this was a serious situation. The thick, dark clouds above had stalled over the Rocky Mountains and continued to empty heavy moisture onto the Estes Valley and beyond.
Before long, it was apparent that this would be another historic flood. Word spread that the highways below, both 34 and 36, had been washed away. Highway 7, going south was completely impassable too. The only route in or out of town was through Rocky Mountain National Park, across Trail Ridge Road at 12,183 feet. At this time of year, that road could quickly close as precipitation at that altitude is typically snow. Estes Park residents and guests were virtually on an island, with no way in or out.
The Estes Park Town employees, police, fire, and public works, did their best to maintain safety. Sandbags were provided and businesses and homeowners used them to protect their doors from the rising river waters, yet the water levels continued to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.