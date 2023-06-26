The Town of Estes Park is pleased to announce that daily shuttle service on all of its five routes will begin on Saturday, July 1.
The Peak (formerly Estes Transit) began its summer season on May 26, with the Town’s electric trolleys serving the downtown corridor between 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 22. July 1 will mark the first service day for the remaining four routes—Blue, Gold Brown and Silver—that will run daily beginning at 9 a.m., with the final trip each day beginning at 8:30 p.m. Estes Transit is 100% fare-free and all routes are wheelchair accessible. This year will mark The Peak’s 18th year in operation.
The new transit system name will be supported by vibrant and recognizable visual branding that includes a new logo, refreshed map and route schedule, vehicle wraps, and animal identifiers for each route: Red Route (Fox), Blue Route (Bird), Gold Route (Mountain Lion), Brown Route (Elk) and Silver Route (Trout). The new brand was developed by Slate Communications with the guidance of a local committee that included members from the Town’s Transportation Advisory Board, Town staff, the Town’s contracted transit service provider, and a shuttle operator. This grant-funded effort was part of the Town Board’s Strategic Plan.
In 2023, The Peak’s seasonal service will include the following routes and service areas:
● Red Route (Downtown Trolley): Travels west into downtown with a variety of stops along Elkhorn Avenue, including Bond Park/Town Hall, The Ore Cart Rock Shop, Tregent Park, West Park Center, and west of Maxwell Inn (Far View Drive) before turning around and stopping at the Elkhorn Lodge, Mrs. Walsh’s Garden, The Grubsteak Restaurant, and Moosely T’s, with a final stop at Thirty Below Leather. Served by the Town’s electric trolley, Red Route Service runs daily through Oct. 22.
● Gold Route: Travels along Wonderview Avenue and Fall River Road with stops at The Aspire at Steamer Parkway (serving The Stanley Hotel), Timber Creek Chalets, McGregor Mountain Lodge, and Rocky Mountain Gateway before turning around and stopping at Estes Park Condos, Aspen Winds on Fall River, Homestead Lane on Fall River Road, and Stonebrook Resort, with a final stop at The Wapiti Pub & Steakhouse (formerly Nicky’s Resort). Gold Route service begins on July 1 and runs daily through Sept. 4, transitioning to weekend only (Saturday and Sunday) service through Elk Fest weekend (Oct. 1).
● Silver Route: Travels south along Hwy 7, stopping at The Ridgeline Hotel before looping up to Estes Park Health and returning to Hwy 7 on Stanley Avenue, stopping near the Dollar General and Ziggi’s Coffee. The route continues farther south on Hwy 7 to The Pines before heading out to Fish Creek Road to Solitude Cabins, with the two final stops at Estes Valley Community Center and the Estes Park Events Complex. Silver Route service begins on July 1 and runs daily through Sept. 4, transitioning to weekend only (Saturday and Sunday) service through Elk Fest weekend (Oct. 1).
● Brown Route: Travels southwest with stops on Riverside Drive near the Open Air Adventure Park and Estes Park Brewery, then to Worldmark and the Manor RV Camp, followed by National Park Village, Alpine Trail Ridge Inn, and Elk Meadow Lodge and RV Resort. The Brown Route will continue on to the YMCA of the Rockies with westbound stops at Eagle Cliff Road & Hwy 66, Swiftcurrent Lodge, and the Administration Building at the YMCA. The Brown Route will then turn around with eastbound stops at Glacier Lodge, Rockmount Cottages, East Riverside & Rockwell Street, with a final stop at Thirty Below Leather. Brown Route service begins on July 1 and runs daily through Sept. 4, transitioning to weekend only (Saturday and Sunday) service through Elk Fest weekend (October 1).
● Blue Route: Travels east down U.S. 34/Big Thompson Avenue with stops at Estes Mountain Lodge, Best Western Plus Silver Saddle, Quality Inn, Antonio’s Pizza, and Lake Estes Marina, and Estes Park KOA. The Blue Route then turns around and goes north to Good Samaritan Estes Park Village, Talons Point and Falcon Ridge Apartments, Salud Family Medical Center, Crossroads Ministry, Estes Park Senior Center, Raven Avenue and Lone Pine Drive, and Lake Front Street, with a final stop at the Lower Stanley Village shopping plaza. Blue Route service begins on July 1 and runs daily through Sept. 4, transitioning to weekend only (Saturday and Sunday) service through Elk Fest weekend (Oct. 1).
The Peak is funded by the Town of Estes Park’s General Fund and seasonal paid parking program, Federal Transit Administration grant funding, and the following local sponsors: Anderson Realty, Awesome ShirtWorks & WinterWorks, The Barrel, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Museum, Estes Park Rent All, Estes Park Trolleys, Explore Estes, First Colorado Realty, Hunter’s Chophouse, The Maxwell Inn, Mountain Home Café, REMAX – The Gomez Team, Rocky Mountain Channel App, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Vacationland, Visit Estes Park, and YMCA of the Rockies.
For those who need a little extra help (e.g., seniors and persons with disabilities), “door-to-door” service can be requested for stops within .75 miles of an existing stop. Rides can be requested 24 hours before the trip or scheduled up to seven (7) days in advance by calling 970-577-3959.
A complete guide to 2023 summer and special service information—available in both English and Spanish—can be found at www.estes.org/shuttles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.