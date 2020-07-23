On Tuesday July 7, the Stanley Steemer company dispatched two specialized vans with four expert team members on a special heart-felt mission. Their mission was to thoroughly clean and reveal the history and beauty in the 116-year-old wood floors throughout the 5,050 square foot Stanley Home Museum and Education Center.
Sam Swardenski and his team, Steven Conaway, Jeremy Becker and Judson Durfey were all excited to see the grain and character of the floors coming alive and to know that the historic beauty of the hand-crafted Stanley home floors would be restored when they had completed their mission.
The team took great care to protect the home as they meticulously vacuumed, tested each room’s floor to ensure their treatment would be beneficial, and then steam cleaned and applied a light finishing protective coating to all of the floors.
The Stanley Steemer company donation was a critical next step toward the planned opening of the Museum and Education Center for public tours in the spring 2021. With the floors cleaned and beautiful, the further next step is to move all of the remarkable, donated late 1800’s – early 1900’s antiques into the home. This next step will occur in the coming weeks.
Many residents of the Estes Valley have beautiful antiques that their children have no interest in. After hearing that the Stanley Home Museum and Education Center was seeking period furnishing, many have donated their antiques so current and future generations of visitors will be able to appreciate them.
Kelley Anderson, Chair of the house furnishing project, was anxious to start placing the wonderful donated items in the home but realized the floors needed attention first. She contacted the Stanley Steemer Company because of their reputation as industry leaders since 1947, with state-of-the-art carpet and floor cleaning services. After company representatives visited the home, they agreed to donate their services to the project.
The Historic Stanley Home Foundation deeply appreciates the Stanley Steemer company’s contribution to making the Stanley Home Museum and Education Center a step closer to opening in the spring 2021.
For more information contact stanleyhome.org or (970) 415-0139.
