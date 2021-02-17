Duck Race Charities To Meet Online March 1

By: Rita DuChateau
It’s nearly time to adopt a duck or a flock from a favorite organization to support the 2021 Rotary Duck Race. Sixty-five organizations have been invited to a virtual meeting on Monday, March 1 to learn about Duck Adoption sales. These clubs and nonprofits have been chosen as Participating Organizations for the 2021 Rotary Duck Race Festival.
‘Big Duck’ Bill Solms, will welcome representatives to Distribution Night at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Tech expert Lee Lasson, will explain aspects of online sales. The Rotary Duck Race Festival Committee encourages each of the 65 organizations to join the meeting. The meeting link has been sent to all Participating Organizations.
“Continuing a major change introduced last year, there will be no paper adoptions for this race,” said Larry Williams, Rotary Duck Race Festival organizations committee chairman. “All adoptions will be sold online. After the meeting, we will activate the Duck Race website at
www.epduckrace.org and will begin online Duck Adoption sales.”
Beginning Tuesday, March 2, groups will begin their sales campaigns to encourage their members and friends to adopt ducks.
The annual Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival is set for Saturday, May 1, and will take place in the Lazy River at the Estes Valley Community Center. It will be live streamed on the Rocky Mountain Channel and YouTube. To safeguard Race fans, Rotary volunteers and town event staff, the event will not take place at Nicky’s and other outdoor locations. Planners hope to return to “normal” next year.
This year’s race will feature major travel prizes and hundreds of local merchant prizes, with values starting at $20.
“The primary purpose of the Rotary Duck Race Festival is to give our community a big opportunity to support the Participating Organizations that provide vital services to those who live in the Estes Valley,” said Solms. “These 65 Participating Organizations sell Duck Adoptions to reach their goals, and they receive a considerable return that is commensurate with their efforts. The rules of the Duck Race are simple: Adopt a duck. Maybe win an awesome prize! Help a cause that you care about.”
For every duck adopted for $20 plus a nominal processing fee, $19 goes to the Participating Organization that the adopter selects. The 2020 race brought the total funds raised in the 32-year history of the event to $2.8 million.
To help the social media effort, the Duck Race Festival has a Facebook page where fans can purchase Duck Adoptions.
Questions about Distribution Night? Contact Larry Williams at lwilli5442@yahoo.com or
(970) 586-3295.
The 65 Participating Organizations selected for the 2021 Estes Park Duck Race are: Estes Park Rotary Foundation, Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary, Longs Peak Rotary Club, Air Force Association, Allenspark Hill Top Guild, American Legion Post 119, Art Center of Estes Park, Ballet Renaissance, Big T Watershed Coalition, Big Thompson Canyon Assoc, Bria Brown Memorial Foundation, Caring Canines, Center Stage School of Dance, Crossroads Ministry of EP, Eagle Rock School, Enchanted Ladybug School, EP Cub Scout Pack 8, EP Cycling Coalition, EP Health Foundation, EP Health Hospice, EP High School Activities, EP High School Choirs, EP Junior Golf, EP Learning Place, EP Lions Club, EP Masonic Lodge #183, EP Memorial Observatory, EP Middle School Choir, EP Museum Friends & Foundation, EP Nonprofit Resource Center, EP Police Dept Auxiliary, EP Running Club, EP Salud Foundation, EP Schools Bands, EP Senior Citizens Inc., EP Special Olympics, EP Village Band, EP Western Heritage Inc., EP Woman's Club, EP Women’s Monument Project, Estes Chamber Foundation, EV Crisis Advocates, EV Invest in Childhood Success, EV Land Trust, EV Library Friends & Foundation, EV Restorative Justice, EV Watershed Coalition, Fiber Arts Council of EP, Friends EP Gun & Archery Club, Glen Haven VFD, Harmony Foundation, Healing Waters Foundation, Hub Student Ministries, Kiwanis Club of EP, Knights of Columbus, Life Long Learning of EV, LWV Recycling Committee, LWV Voter Services, Partners, Pet Association of EP, Pinewood Springs Fire Dist., Quota Club of Estes Park, Ravencrest Chalet, Rocky Mountain Conservancy and Stanley Home Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.