Larimer Treasurer Warns About Tax Lien Postal Scam

Some Larimer County property owners have received what appears to be phony Distraint Warrant notices via U.S. Mail stating a warrant has been issued against the recipient because of a tax debt.
The letter further states Federal Tax Authorities use warrants in collection action and will garnish wages, bank accounts, seize property or seize federal tax refunds, and create a property lien to pay the debt. The recipient is told to call a toll-free number 800-234-1790- to avoid enforcement.
Larimer County Treasurer Irene Josey said the letter is very similar to a scam letter sent to some Larimer County residents last year during the holiday season, and to disregard the notice and also contact local law enforcement.
The notice also states it is from the Tax Processing Unit in Larimer County, Public Judgement of Records, when in fact, no such entity exists.
Larimer County Treasurer Irene Josey reminds property owners if they receive this letter, contact the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at 970-498-7020 or by email at lctreasurer@larimer.org with any questions regarding their property tax status.
