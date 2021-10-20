EPPD Seeking Help In Identifying Burglary Suspects

The Estes Park Police Department is seeking community assistance with identifying the depicted persons, who are suspects in two local burglaries. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Estes Park Police Department, attention Detective Jeremiah Polucha, at (970) 586-4000.
Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.
