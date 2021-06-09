Come join the fun with a full day of biking activities. “Bike Estes Day” combines Bike to Work Day and the Costume Bike Parade to form a day celebrating bicycles and community fun. Bike to Work Day is a national event that Colorado celebrates annually in June. The Costume Bike Parade has been a fun Estes Park annual event that has been enjoyed by families for many years.
BIKE TO WORK DAY
Start your day on June 23 by joining the community for Bike to Work Day at the town’s Visitor Center from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Coffee and breakfast items are just a few of the treats that will be provided. There will also be activities for the kids, a bike maintenance stand, information booths such as “Safe Routes to School. ” So please stop by to show your support of biking and enjoy the festivities. All are welcome regardless of your mode of transportation!
COSTUME BIKE PARADE
The Costume Bike Parade is a unique, fun filled opportunity for the whole family to dress up, decorate your bike and join your neighbors and community for a leisurely bike ride through downtown from the from Performance Park to the Town Visitors Center. Police will escort the riders, and at the end of the parade, there will be additional festivities. We will have a bike skills course for the littlest of riders, and a grown up course as well. Prizes will be given out for best costume, so don’t forget to dress up.
The fun starts at 5:00 p.m. at Performance Park, where the Estes Arts District will be available to help decorate bikes. At 6 p.m., the bike parade starts, with a police escort stopping traffic at all of the intersections. The parade ends at the Town Visitors Center where a variety of games and entertainment will be available.
For further information, contact Estes Park Cycling Coalition President Mike Lewelling at board@bikeestes.org
