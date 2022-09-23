Admission is free, so come and enjoy live music with five award-winning bands, a Classic Car Show, a $10,000 raffle drawing, fresh brats, cold beer and lots of new family fun activities this weekend in Bond Park.
The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club would like to thank the Boy Scouts of America Troop 8 and the Estes Valley Community Center for creating and executing a whole new area of family fun. This year the Boy Scouts of America Troop 8 will provide Lego-car Derby races with multiple racetracks. Autumn Gold participants will assemble their own cars, and then the races begin!
This year, the Estes Valley Community Center is partnering with Sunrise Rotary to furnish a whole new set of games.
They will provide a fun snag golf activity, youth soccer games with prizes and candy, hoola-hoops and an awesome activity from the aquatics department. What better way to celebrate Autumn than to be in beautiful Bond Park with the family? Come join the party this weekend in Bond Park.
