In partnership with Rocky Mountain National Park, YMCA of the Rockies will offer an after-school program for this coming school year on Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting August 30, 2022. This program is available for school-aged children (age 5+) in the Estes Park School District.
Estes Park School District students will bus from the school to the YMCA to participate in the after-school program. Rocky Mountain National Park Rangers will provide STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programming, and YMCA of the Rockies staff will provide outdoor education and fun, recreational programming.
The cost is $12 per day. Hours are 3:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration will open online to the community on August 5, 2022 for the fall semester. Space is limited. For questions please email registrar@ymcarockies.org.
