The East Troublesome Fire officials have ordered Voluntary evacuations for Highway 7 from Lily Lake to Allens Park, stopping at the Larimer County line. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations.
For questions about the evacuations, please call the Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500. For updates, text the word TFIRE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. To view a map of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.
Previous order 3pm, Oct. 22, 2020
The East Troublesome Fire officials have ordered Voluntary evacuations for the eastern side of Estes Park. This is a large area that has a north border of Devils Gulch Road, west border of MacGregor Avenue, south border of Pierson Mountain, and east borders of Highways 34 and 36. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations. Please use Highway 34 eastbound to exit Estes Park. For questions about the evacuations, please call the Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500.
Previous order:
The East Troublesome Fire officials have ordered Voluntary evacuations for another portion of Estes Park with the north border of Peak View Drive, west border of Marys Lake Road, and south and east border of Fish Creek Road. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident.
You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations. Please use Highway 34 eastbound to exit Estes Park. For questions about the evacuations, please call the Joint Information Center at 970-980-2500. For updates, text the word TFIRE to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. To view a map of the evacuation areas, please visit nocoalert.org. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.
