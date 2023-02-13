We are pleased to have Cindy Schonholtz joining the Rooftop Rodeo team as the new Rodeo Coordinator. Cindy is a Rodeo Management Consultant offering expertise in management, marketing, media relations, event planning and budgeting to various rodeos. In addition to joining the Team in Estes Park, she serves as the General Manager of the Redding Rodeo in Redding, California. Prior to launching her consulting business, she spent 5 ½ years as General Manager of the St. Paul Rodeo in St. Paul, Oregon and 20 years with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) in various capacities. She was the Director of Industry Outreach where she networked with other agriculture and animal use groups and managed the PRCA’s government relations and livestock welfare programs. She also served as the President/CEO of the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, a non-profit dedicated to providing need-based financial assistance to injured rodeo athletes and their families.
Cindy is a great fit to manage and grow the Rooftop Rodeo. She commented to us, “The Rooftop Rodeo is an iconic event and I look forward to working with the Town of Estes Park and the amazing group of volunteers to continue the traditions that make it so special."
Cindy is the President of the Animal Welfare Council, serves on the board of the National Animal Interest Alliance and is a member of the Public Policy Committee for the American Quarter Horse Association. Through these organizations she is able to continue to promote the continued interaction with animals in industry, recreation, sport and entertainment. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The Rooftop Rodeo takes place July 5-10, 2023. Tickets go on sale in April. For more information, please visit www.rooftoprodeo.com or contact the Town of Estes Park Events Office at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org.
