The Town’s independent, third-party expert has completed its review of the Estes Park Police Department to determine whether there was any knowledge within the
Department of the domestic violence committed by former Captain Eric Rose. I’d like to thank the community for its support, and participation in the process. We are committed to ongoing transparency, and would like to provide the summary of findings from the investigation to the community.
The consulting firm, Jensen Hughes, concluded there was no prior knowledge of Rose’s behavior by any individual in the organization. The consultant also evaluated the Police Department’s policies and administrative procedures so that it could suggest any potential improvements. They concluded the majority of the Department’s processes and policies are consistent with best practices in the field. The consultant offered suggestions on the Department’s reinforcement of Town-wide code of conduct policies, the Department’s complaint review and internal affairs process, and the Department’s hiring, evaluation and training practices. Details on those recommendations can be found in the report beginning on page seven. We will be incorporating these suggestions into the Police Department’s procedures in 2022.
The summary of findings is available at www.estes.org/news. This report contains details of Rose’s domestic violence and may be disturbing to readers. Our thoughts continue to be with Lori Rose and her family. I am available to discuss the review with anyone who may have questions.
I continue to be very proud of the professional and dedicated employees of our Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Wes Kufeld. The Chief has provided unwavering support to his team during a most difficult year. Regardless of the challenges it has faced, our Police Department’s first priority is always to maintain community trust as it fulfills its mission of excellence in community policing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.