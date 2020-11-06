Homeowners whose properties were destroyed by natural disasters might qualify for a property tax payment program offered by the State of Colorado.
A video explaining the details of the program can be viewed at the Larimer County Assessor’s webpage by visiting www.larimer.org/assessor.
“This video on the tax credit and frequently asked questions on fires and natural disasters will help property owners understand the Larimer County Assessor’s procedures as they start their rebuilding process,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck. The program covers property tax reimbursement for destroyed properties from fire, floods, explosion, tornados, and other natural causes.
The program is designed to help property owners who qualify by paying their property tax obligations if their property was destroyed from a natural disaster in Larimer County. The tax payment is for the year the destruction to the property occurred.
Property owners with destroyed properties are encouraged to contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at (970) 498-7050 or by email at overbebc@larimer.org for further information or questions about the program.
