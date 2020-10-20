From Cameron Peak Fire Operations
A contingent of resources have been able to go back into The Retreat and Storm Mountain area. They are reporting that no new structures have been lost due to this recent fire activity.
In addition, the Branch I resources that had been temporarily reassigned to assist with the new starts in Boulder County have returned to Cameron Peak and will mostly be assigned to the southeast side of the fire in Branch III.
Air operations is reporting that it is too windy for retardant drops over the fire area. Helicopters are supporting firefighters with water drops primarily in Divisions U and V.
