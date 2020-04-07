Statewide Stay-at-Home Orders through April 26
Governor Polis has extended the statewide Stay-at-Home order through April 26: https://covid19.colorado.gov/stay-home-except-essential-needs
Enforcement
Stay-at-home orders mean you should be home as much as possible, and only leave to do a limited number of essential work/business items allowed in the orders. Estes Park Police officers are actively patrolling within the Town limits of Estes Park. If officers observe a gathering of several people, they will contact the group to see if they cohabitate, and if not, educate them on the need for physical distancing of at least six feet and the need to wear a face covering whenever possible. Our officers educate and ask for cooperation first, and then we have the option to issue a summons to repeat offenders.
If you have questions or concerns about a potential violation of the Stay-at-Home order or a potential violation of the order to close short-term accommodations in the Estes Valley, please contact the Estes Park Police Department at 970-586-4000.
Community Relief Funds
The Town allocated $250,000 in community relief funds to help fill critical needs in the form of food, housing and business/organizational support. Our Community Relief Task Force, composed of Town staff and local nonprofit leaders, fields requests for grant funds and makes award recommendations. Last week, the Town awarded $28,000 to the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center and the American Legion to address food insecurity that many of our community members are experiencing. Earlier this week, a community relief grant was awarded to Crossroads Ministry in the amount of $27,000. These funds will be used to provide food for those in need, temporary lodging or housing assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure, and transportation assistance. The Task Force also recommended allocating $150,000 in community relief funds for small business assistance to be provided through a joint effort between the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation and Estes Chamber of Commerce – $100,000 will be used to provide assistance to businesses for employee retention/payroll and $50,000 will be used to provide assistance in meeting overhead obligations such as rent payments, utilities, and insurance. Additional details about how small businesses can access these funds will be forthcoming once an official award is made.
April 14 virtual Town Board meeting
The next Town Board meeting takes place April 14 at 7 p.m. The final agenda will be posted by April 8, with meeting materials posted April 10, at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. The electric rate hearing originally scheduled for April 14 has been postponed to June 23, tentatively.
The board will meet virtually and its meeting will be streamed via www.estes.org/videos (both Viebit and YouTube options will be used for live-streaming).
Since the public will not be able to attend and comment in person, public comments on agenda items are requested by noon Tuesday April 14, by using the public comment form at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings, emailing townclerk@estes.orgor by leaving a voice message at 970-577-4773 where the comments will be transcribed for the board and added to the meeting packet. The recording of this meeting will be posted within 2 business days at www.estes.org/videos.
