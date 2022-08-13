Special Fundraiser Dinner and Performance For The John Jaros Family

The owners of Lazy B Chuckwagon and western show, Quentin and Roxanne Wedan, are having a special fundraising night. The Wedans felt awful after learning of the tragic shooting and death of Glen Haven resident John Jaros earlier this summer on Interstate Highway 7 near Aurora, CO. They decided to donate all of the profits, tips and donations they receive from their August 20, 2022 dinner and show. The proceeds will go to John Jaros’ widow and three children to help them.
The usual chuckwagon cowboy-style dinner and fantastic live western show is great for families and small groups. The location is at the DOA House at 6120 CO Highway 7. For more information and tickets go to: www.lazybchuckwagon.com
