Downtown Estes Loop Project Update - July 2023 Map

Night work will take place in work zone #1/ blue zone (shown on the map below) beginning Monday, July 17 and is expected to occur for five to ten consecutive nights. Hours of operation will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. with traffic impacts expected from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. All schedules are subject to change based on weather and available resources.This phase of work will consist of earthwork and utilities for the new retaining wall and roundabout. For project updates, please visit www.downtownestesloop.com.

