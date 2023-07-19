Night work will take place in work zone #1/ blue zone (shown on the map below) beginning Monday, July 17 and is expected to occur for five to ten consecutive nights. Hours of operation will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. with traffic impacts expected from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. All schedules are subject to change based on weather and available resources.This phase of work will consist of earthwork and utilities for the new retaining wall and roundabout. For project updates, please visit www.downtownestesloop.com.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Estes Park Fireworks Display Postponed Due to Severe Weather Forecast
- Two Climbers Rescued on the Diamond of Longs Peak
- West Elkhorn Trail Closure
- Fatality on Blitzen Ridge in Rocky Mountain National Park
- Isabella Bird Presentation At Longs Peak Reunion 2023
- Marguerite L. (Josef) Lohry
- Donald E. “Don” Martin
- Estes Park Studio Tour Returns
- Barbara Reilly Knox
- Glen Haven Fire Department Pancake Breakfast Saturday, July 15
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Gwenda Lynne Gatewood Purdy, 77, of Estes Park, Colorado, went…
On July 9 2023, Donald E. “Don” Martin of Glen Haven CO, kept …
Barbara Reilly Knox passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023. …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.