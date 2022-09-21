The Town of Estes Park invites community members to attend a special “meet and greet” introducing the five finalists for Estes Park’s Police Chief position to the community from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The reception will be held in the Conference Center at the Ridgeline Hotel, 101 South Saint Vrain Ave. in Estes Park.
Comment cards will be available that evening for citizens who wish to offer input regarding the finalists. This information will be compiled and provided to the Town Administrator for consideration during the selection process.
The finalists are, in alphabetical order: Alice Cary, Deric Gress, David Hayes, Corey Pass and Ian Stewart.
The Town expects to hire and announce the new Police Chief in October. The Town Police Chief reports to the Town Administrator and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Police Department and other Town public safety activities in accordance with the Town Board’s Strategic Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.