It’s official! Thousands of little yellow ducks will swim again in 2021. After taking a year off for a virtual race in a television studio 2020, the ducks will again hit the water on Saturday, May 1 in Estes Park at the 33rd annual Rotary Duck Race Festival.
The Duck Race will be modified due to COVID safety guidelines, but it is guaranteed to bring a much-needed morning of joy and fundraising. Details are still being “feathered out” but what we know is that the race will take place at the Estes Valley Community Center and utilize the Lazy River for the little yellow paddlers. Because no one can predict what level of state and county guidelines will be in place on May 1, the Rotary Duck Race Festival will be live-streamed and available on several platforms so that families can safely gather at home in front of their TV or computer screens to celebrate the progress toward the finish line.
The 33rd Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival will benefit 64 Participating Organizations. They will begin to sell Duck Adoptions in early March. The organizations are busy plotting online sales strategy, as all Duck Adoptions will be handled online.
“Sixty-four local Participating Organization are ready and excited to launch the adoption season stating in early March,” said Larry Williams, Rotary Duck Race Festival organizations committee chairman. “This is a great way to support your favorite nonprofit and have fun watching the ducks in the Lazy River on May 1."
By holding the event indoors without crowds and eliminating paper adoption sales and handling, the volunteers who power the race will be kept as safe as possible, according to Big Duck ‘21 Bill Solms. Fewer Rotarians and town employees and will be needed to support the race this year, so that health and safety can be enhanced until the full scope of activities can return, hopefully in 2022.
