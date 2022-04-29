The Estes Valley Land Trust received a $189,404 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to improve stewardship, conserve more land and advance equity across the Estes Valley. This grant reflects the core values adopted by the land trust Board of Directors last year - to be a more collaborative and inclusive organization, to improve and restore land and to increase the pace of conservation and balance growth in the Estes Valley.
“The GOCO grant enables us to build from the solid foundation the land trust has established while adapting to emerging needs throughout the community,” said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director. GOCO funds will be used to promote forest management, weed control and improved land stewardship across the valley. “Healthy lands require more active management than ever before and the land trust will partner with public agencies to make sure private landowners have access to the best tools and science available so they can reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire, improve biodiversity and forest health.”
GOCO funds will also be used to conserve more land across the valley. Last year the Estes Valley Land Trust, local and regional partners developed the Estes Valley Open Space Plan and a goal to conserve an additional 5,000 acres of land in the next 10 years. The grant will enable the land trust to work closely with real estate experts and other professionals to close new conservation easements and protect more land.
Finally, the grant will also enable the land trust to work with members of the community that are often under-represented in conservation. Two paid internships will be provided to Estes Park High School students, over the next two years, to kick-start their careers in conservation and to help adapt the land trust’s programs to better serve youth. “In order to preserve the environment, we need to work across generations and provide meaningful work for young professionals,” said Boring. Continued outreach and collaboration with the Arapaho and Cheyenne will also occur, thanks to the GOCO grant.
“So much of the land trust’s success depends on working with private landowners and public agencies. I appreciate GOCO’s contribution to the mission of the Estes Valley Land Trust and I’m excited to partner with the Estes Park School District and others to preserve more land and connect people to nature,” said Boring.
Volunteers Needed to Monitor Land
The Estes Valley Land Trust preserves land by enforcing conservation easements across the valley. To meet national standards and state requirements, each easement is monitored every year. This year, the land trust is looking for 10 new volunteers to help walk properties, take photos and complete reports. No experience is needed.
If you love to be outdoors and want to hike for a good cause, join the land trust and monitor a conservation easement this summer. Contact Jeffrey Boring at 970-577-6837 or Jeffrey.boring@evlandtrust.org for more details.
