Quilters from Trail Ridge Quilters and EP Quilt Guild are making and selling potholders/trivets for Ukrainian Relief. Potholders have a sunflower fabric on one side and the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on the reverse side. Each potholder/trivet is 9 x 9 inches and sells for $15. All proceeds go to the Rotary International Emergency Relief Fund – Ukraine.
Deadline to order is May 15. Please contact Joanie Jonell to order at jrjonell@yahoo.com or 720-350-8080. Designs are shown below so customers may order their preferred pattern.
