The Town of Estes Park will hold the next regular Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 as a mail ballot-only election for three trustee seats on the Board of Trustees. Voters will determine who will occupy seats currently held by Trustees Carlie Bangs, Marie Cenac and Scott Webermeier. All three Trustees are eligible to run for an additional four-year term in their current seats.
For individuals who are interested in learning more about becoming a candidate, the Town Clerk will offer a candidate information forum on Jan. 3, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, at 170 MacGregor Ave. This forum will include a review of the candidate packet, including candidate eligibility, nomination instructions, the nomination petition, Fair Campaign Practices Act instructions, expectations of time commitment and the role of a Board member. For individuals unable to attend the candidate forum, candidate packets will be available for pick up at the Town Clerk’s Office beginning Jan.4, 2022.
Registered electors 18 years of age or older may be a candidate and hold office if they have resided inside Town limits for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding April 5, 2022. Candidate packets will be available at the Town Clerk’s office, Room 130 of Town Hall on or after Jan. 4, 2022 and nomination petitions may be circulated beginning the same day. The petition must be signed by at least 10 registered electors who reside inside Town limits. The filing deadline for nomination petitions is Jan. 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Additional important dates:
Jan. 5: Applications available at the Town Clerk’s office for Absent Voter/Mail Ballot Address Change – for voters who will be out of town and need a mail ballot forwarded to a different address.
Jan. 31: Last day to file a Write-In Candidate Affidavit and Last day for a candidate to withdraw from the election
Feb. 19: Ballots mailed to voters registered as an active military or overseas voter
March 14 – March 21: – Ballots mailed to all registered voters
March 14: Last day for eligible electors to establish residency in the State of Colorado. Register to vote at www.govotecolorado.com, County Clerk’s office or Town Clerk’s office up to the day of the election.
April 1: Last day to request an absentee mail ballot to be mailed.
April 5: Election Day – Town Hall polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. in order to be counted.
April 26: Swearing-in of newly elected Town Trustees at the Town Board Meeting.
For more election information, please visit www.estes.org/elections, or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777 or by email at townclerk@estes.org.
