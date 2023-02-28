The Town of Estes Park Water Division will begin construction to replace the old water main on Elkhorn Avenue between Moraine and MacGregor Avenues on Feb. 28, 2023, tentatively. The construction contract has been awarded to Dream Builders, Inc. (DBI), who expects to complete the project in early April.
The project is intended to expedite replacement of an old water main that is prone to breaking, resulting in disruption of water service and traffic in the Town’s busiest commercial area. A major break occurred in this location in December of 2022. To safely complete the work, traffic on Elkhorn Avenue between Moraine Avenue and Riverside Drive will become one-way (westbound only) with eastbound traffic detoured using Rockwell Street. To the greatest extent possible, sidewalks will remain open for pedestrian traffic and the project team will work directly with businesses to minimize impacts of construction as much as possible.
DBI will install the main line in the center of Elkhorn Avenue first and once the line is cleaned and tested, they will move the water service connections from the existing main to the new main. The team will alert affected businesses of when they should expect brief water outages as the water connections are transferred to the new line. Once the line transfers are completed, the road will be reopened to full traffic.
The Town has experienced two significant Elkhorn Avenue water main breaks within the past three years, indicating more frequent breaks to come. In August of 2019, shortly after Elkhorn Avenue received a new layer of asphalt, a water main break destroyed the asphalt from curb to curb near the Town Hall. On Dec. 20, 2022, another water main break blocked holiday traffic and triggered a water service outage for all businesses on the 100-block of East Elkhorn Avenue.
Town of Estes Park Utilities Director Reuben Bergsten commented, “We understand this work is inconvenient; we are working to minimize the impacts to businesses and traffic through downtown. Completing this work in cooperation with the Downtown Estes Loop project will reduce the overall duration and negative impacts to our community.” Once completed, the new water main will minimize the risk of future water leaks on one of the busiest roads and in highest-density commercial areas in Estes Park.
For more information and periodic project updates, please visit www.estes.org/elkhornwatermain or contact Water Supervisor Jason Lang at 970-577-3622 or jlang@estes.org.
