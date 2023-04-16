Search Continues for Missing Man in The Glen Haven Area

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a lost/missing Glen Haven man and is asking for any information that may help locate him.
Jerry Allbright, 53, left his Fox Creek Road home on foot on the evening of April 14 and did not return. Family members received a text message from Jerry early on April 15 stating that he was lost in the mountains. They searched the area and called LCSO around 2 p.m. as they were unable to find him.
LCSO Emergency Services coordinated resources and began search and rescue efforts, but Jerry has not been located. Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing search for Jerry, including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services and Patrol divisions, Glen Haven Area Fire Department, and Larimer County Search and Rescue. LCSO has also requested assistance from Civil Air Patrol. Currently, we are not asking volunteers to help with this search.
Cell phone data indicated that the text message came from an area roughly 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road. If you have information regarding Jerry’s location or see him, please call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or 911.
Jerry is believed to be wearing a black puffy coat and black beanie. He is a white male with no hair, 5’9 tall, and approximately 180-200 pounds. A driver’s license photo and picture from family are attached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.