From Cameron Peak Fire Incident Command:
We are getting many calls from residents in Estes Park concerning the new evacuations and increased fire activity. Last night when the East Troublesome Fire Info made its big run, the fire spotted across the continental divide and became established. We received a report this afternoon that the fire is hung up near "The Pool". High relative humidity and up-canyon fog has stopped forward progression at this time. At last report, the fire was approximately 3-4 miles west of Bear Lake Road. Fire officials from the #CameronPeakfire have sent some of their structure group to Estes Park to begin structure assessments and protection.
You can contact East Troublesome for detailed information on their fire: 970 445-2910 or Grand County EOC Joint Information Center: 970-725-3803 for direct questions about evacuations.
Please call Larimer County Joint Information Center: 970-980-2500 for questions about specific evacuation areas, road closures, accessing your property, credentials, & large/small animal sheltering in Larimer.
