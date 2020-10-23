The East Troublesome Fire has been divided into two management zones, the Grand Zone to the west of the Divide and the Thompson Zone to the east. The latter being the part of the fire near Estes Park. The Thompson Zone is being managed by the Cameron Peak Fire management team.
The following update is provided by the Cameron Peak Fire team:
Crews have been doing structure preparation near Kaley Cottage and Fern Lake as well as scouting possible options towards Bear Lake Road as holding features. Structure assessments are occurring in the YMCA and High Drive areas of Estes Park.
Saturday's forecast calls for higher temperatures, lower humidity and gusty winds until late in the evening when a significant amount of snow is expected to fall over the area.
