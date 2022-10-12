The lights and festivities are almost upon us – along with the Town of Estes Park’s Catch the Glow Parade. Preparation is underway for the 2022 parade, which will travel along Elkhorn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 - the day after Thanksgiving. The Town of Estes Park’s Events staff is calling for float entries as well as recruiting community members to volunteer with Catch the Glow pre-parade and post-parade festivities.
Applications are available at www.EPCatchTheGlow.com and should be submitted by Nov. 11. For more information, please call 970-586-6104.
Volunteers are needed for Catch the Glow festivities taking place in Bond Park prior to the parade as well as the Event Center in the days following the parade. Below you will find a list of all different kinds of volunteer opportunities. Bring your creative spirit out and Catch the Glow!
● Volunteer to be a costumed character that strolls along the downtown streets, bring smiles to the faces of kids, and visits sponsoring businesses. Costumes are provided and help is needed from noon until 4 p.m.
● Volunteer to be a character on a float during the parade. Enjoy rolling down Elkhorn Avenue on a creative masterpiece and waving to all of the guests and local friends!
● You can be a part of the glitz and glamor and help with the actual finishing touches on the floats. Our parade coordinator, Michael Young is calling all helpers to fluff garland, staple and glue on those final touches and just help with minor decorating. Let your inner decorator free!
If you are interested in volunteering for any of these exciting opportunities, please contact the events department at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org.
The Events Department is also calling all local businesses and organizations to consider sponsoring a float this year. Show your Estes pride by partnering up with the Town of Estes Park for this lighted spectacle. Many different sponsorship opportunities exist! Applications are available at www.EPCatchTheGlow.com and should be submitted by Nov. 11.
