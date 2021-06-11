Search Continues For Man Missing In Lake Estes

The search for the missing boater continued throughout the night of June 10 and into the early morning hours of June 11.
Shore-based and dive operations were ceased at dark and boats with sonar were used until about 2:00 a.m. Additional resources are active today to help with what is now considered a recovery mission.
The investigation thus far has revealed that two adult males and two adult females left the Lake Estes Marina around 3:30 p.m. on June 10 on a rented pontoon boat. One of the adult males fell into the water less than an hour later in the general area of Fisherman’s Nook on the north side of the lake. The others on the boat tried to locate the man and then beached the boat to call for help. The boaters said the missing man was visiting from out of state. The other man and two women are from the Boulder area.
Investigators are working to interview all witnesses to determine how/why the man fell into the water. If you have information about this incident, please call Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.
Lake Estes will continue to be closed to all watercrafts including boats, paddle boards, kayaks, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.