About 2:00 a.m. on September 12th I was awoken by a call letting me know we had serious flooding along Fall River and Fish Creek. By 4:00 a.m. we had called in key leadership staff and opened the Emergency Operations Center.
It was soon apparent this was more than just a high-water situation. Word was coming in of extensive damage throughout the region. Phone lines were down and all corridors out of town were impassable. We were isolated. The only lifeline we still had to the rest of the Colorado was over Trail Ridge Road. We were on our own.
Communication is always a major challenge with any emergency incident. Kate Miller, the Town’s Public Information Officer, immediately opened a Joint Information Center, staffed with employees from the Town, and other agencies, to collect and share information and to deal with inquiries from the press.
Although phone lines were down to outside the valley, we did have local phones and internet connectivity to the rest of the world.
Our first priority was to protect anyone immediately in harms way and to prevent any injuries from the waters and compromised structures. The sheer volume of the damage to infrastructure and structures overwhelmed our staff, but within a day of the flooding, a team of building inspectors, mostly from West Slope communities, made the trek over Trail Ridge to help us out. With their help, we had all damaged buildings assessed within days of the flood event.
Along Elkhorn Avenue water filled the street, flowing through many of the businesses trying to get back into the river channel. Protecting Town Hall and emergency dispatch communication center, from the overflowing Black Canyon Creek, became a priority. Staff from the National Park showed up and sandbagged Town Hall.
Early on that first day the Public Works Director and I were inspecting the damage to Brodie Avenue. As we walked to edge of what once was the road from the Fish Creek side of the washed-out bridge, a group of people on the west side of the gap were yelling and waving their arms furiously. The roar of the water made it impossible to hear what they were saying. but their actions clearly expressed the urgency. We stopped and walked back to the road and moved downstream for a better view. From where we were walking, the pavement appeared to be intact up the edge of the washout. What we couldn’t see, but the people on the other side had a clear view of, was that the road was completely undercut with only a sliver of unsupported asphalt, about 6 inches thick, hanging out over the flood waters. If not for those unknown individuals on the other side of the road, we would have walked out on the asphalt where it would have snapped right off and plunged us into the floodwaters. I don’t know who those people were, but I do believe they may have saved my life.
By the time the rain stopped over 7.5 inches of rain had fallen on Estes Park.
While the Town was isolated, we were not alone. Town staff started the recovery almost immediately. All town staff took on roles outside of their normal assignments to assist in the recovery. Finance staff were manning the Information Center, the Fairgrounds Director was serving as logistic coordinator. Town response went well beyond the town limits. County response to the Glen Haven area was impossible. Light and Power staff dispatched to the Glen Haven area to help restore power and helped to open up access to many areas that had been cut off. Both the Estes Park and Upper Thompson Sanitation districts worked tirelessly to get temporary repairs in place along Fish Creek and Fall River.
The stress level in the community was extremely high. We held daily community meetings at Town Hall to share information with people and to answer questions. We live streamed all our community meetings on the internet and allowed people from anywhere in the world to participate. This use of technology was novel at the time and was greatly appreciated by folks desperate for information about their homes, friends and loved ones.
The whole town pulled together in response to the disaster with neighbors helping neighbors. People reached out to help others with temporary sanitation, getting food, and emergency repairs to driveways and roads.
Many roads were washed out, requiring large amounts of fill and roadbase to be replaced. The only source of fill material was from the front range area and a premium cost. We needed an alternative solution. Large amounts of gravel from upstream was deposited in the lake. Our friends in Pitkin County arranged to have their rock crusher brought to Estes Park to process the material in Lake Estes and produce our own road base locally at a fraction of the cost. This necessitated bringing the huge rock processing machine from Aspen over Trail Ridge and into Estes Park. This was the largest piece of equipment ever hauled over Trail Ridge Road. It was questionable if it was even possible. With the cooperation of the National Park and the Pitkin County Road and Bridge staff, the rock crusher was hauled over Trail Ridge and placed in operation in Lake Estes.
The loss of the roads into town cut off the tourist dollars that is the life blood of our community. Then to add insult to injury, a federal government budget shut down closed the National Park. The Town reached out to then Governor Hickenlooper and to our congressional representatives, and with the help of the State and state funding, Rocky Mountain National Park was able to reopen, despite the federal shutdown.
The newly formed Economic Development Corporation, quickly jumped in to aid local businesses in applying for federal emergency aid. Thanks to these efforts by the EDC, the proportion of businesses receiving financial assistance in Estes Park far out shadowed all of the other flood impacted communities. Without this assistance, many more businesses would not have survived the impacts of the flood.
Our son Ian was working at Poppy’s Pizza when the flood hit. Rather than laying staff off, Rob Pieper, the owner, kept him on, doing clean up, carpentry work and anything that needed to be done to get the restaurant open again. Throughout town, there were many businesses, like Poppy’s, who made every effort to keep their employees working despite the impacts the flood had on their businesses.
Town life returned to normal, thanks to the resolve of the community and the dedication of the staff and emergency responders. Repairs and mitigation efforts continued for years after those two days, and some mitigation efforts are ongoing even today.
I’ve been through five major flood events living in Larimer County and we will see another someday. Each time we are more prepared. 144 people lost their lives in the 1976 Big Thompson flood. Only two people lost their lives in 2013. We are more prepared than ever for the inevitable flood or wildfire in our mountain community, but we can’t become complacent. There is much more work that needs to be done to be prepared for any future disaster we may face, but with community cooperation and resolve, we will be ready and we will be able to minimize the impact on our special corner of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.