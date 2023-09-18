The Rotary Club of Estes Park is holding a photo contest for the 2024 Friendship Card for local discounts. There is no charge to enter, and the winner will receive photo credit on the card and two 2024 Friendship Cards. The deadline to submit photos is September 29.
Please email your favorite Estes Valley/RMNP photo (landscape view) in high resolution, jpg format to epfriendshipcard@gmail.com. A panel of judges will select the winning photo. Cropping and slight color correction is allowed for photos, but photos with anything added or taken away through a photo editing program will be rejected. Only one photo is allowed per person.
All decisions of the judges are final. The winner will be notified via email. The winning photo may also be used on other marketing materials for the Friendship Card. Owner of the photo will not receive any other compensation other than photo credit and two 2024 Friendship Cards.
The Friendship Card debuted in 2019, replacing the long-time Rocky Card. The Rotary Club of Estes Park re-established the card as a fundraiser for club projects and community grants. Since its debut, the Rotary Club has provided grants to Crossroads Ministries, the six area Fire Departments, Bright Christmas, Blue Santa, EVICS, Community Corner Café, Polio Plus, and a childhood enrichment program for underprivileged children in Albania.
“Our local merchants never cease to amaze me with the continuous support they provide to the community. There were more than 75 local businesses that participated this year, and Rotary is very grateful for each one of them” stated Karen Thompson, Chairman of the Friendship Card project. “I would especially like to thank the Estes Park News for their continuous advertising throughout the year.”
It’s not too late to buy a 2023 Friendship Card and use it for your Christmas shopping in Estes Park! The Friendship Card costs $10, is valid until December 31, 2023, and is currently available for sale at Cabintique, Quality Inn, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Estes Park Visitor Center, Country Market, The Mad Moose, Safeway Guest Services, Macdonald Book Shop and Wynbrier Home.
Rotary friendships and club activities, social events, and volunteer projects offer networking opportunities that build personal and professional connections. We encourage anyone interested in sharing ideas and taking action to create lasting change to visit Rotary. We especially invite anyone who has been a Rotarian to come back and renew your friendships and rediscover the joy of serving others by group action.
Rotary Club of Estes Park's main objective is service— in the community, in the workplace, and around the globe. The 1.2 million Rotarians who make up more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in nearly every country in the world share a dedication to the ideal of “Service Above Self.”
