Quota Continues Charitable Giving Throughout The Year

Members of Estes Park Quota haven’t been able to host their regular annual fundraisers the past year due to the Covid pandemic, yet they are still generously giving back to our community.
Even though it seems the entire world has stood still, Quota members have kept busy, meeting via Zoom format, planning and continuing their commitment of serving those in need.
Quota is a nonprofit organization, helping hearing and speech impaired individuals and disadvantaged women and children. They also have a medical supply Loan Closet open to all residents of Estes and visitors. Other local efforts include providing education scholarships and service to seniors.
Below is a list of where their funds have specifically gone this year.
Estes Park Quota Club Foundation, Inc. 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Charitable Giving
Community Action Committee
1. Glen Haven Area Fire Department - $1,000.00
2. Estes Park Fire Protection District - $1.000.00
3. Art Center of Estes Park – Women’s Monument Project - $1,000.00
Disadvantaged Women and Children Committee
1. Estes PAK – school district weekend food program - $2,000.00
Hearing and Speech Committee
1. Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success – Magna Tile language development project - $800.00
2. Estes Park School District – Classroom Sound Field System - $1,200.00
Service to Seniors Committee
1. Crossroads Ministry – Meals on Wheels - $2,000.00
Service to Youth Committee –
1. Estes PAK – school district weekend food program - $500.00
2. Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success – general use - $500.00
3. The Learning Place – scholarships - $500.00
4. Mentoring Youth Partners – general use - $500.00
Student Grants Committee
$2,000.00 to two local women to further their educations
World Service Committee
$2.000.00 TBD
In addition to these busy committees, members of Quota have also continued to run the Loan Closet, located next to the Estes Park Health Foundation office. The Loan Closet is a service whereby sick room and hospital equipment is available to area residents and visitors to borrow, free of charge or for a donation. Loans are intended to be on a temporary basis and they offer equipment such as walkers, bath benches, bedside commodes, hospital beds, crutches, canes, knee scooters, shower chairs and benches, toilet rises, walkers, including four wheeled walkers with a seat, wheelchairs, transport wheelchairs and more.
Quotarians want the community to know that since the Taste of Estes can’t be safely held this year, they have come up with a fun, new fundraiser so their giving to the community can continue. They are hosting their Taste of Spring Geranium Sale, and who doesn’t need a taste of spring right now!? Place your order now at estesparkquota.com. You may choose quart or gallon sized containers of pink, red, salmon or white geraniums. Pick up will be in Estes Park on Saturday, May 22. See more information on page 14 of this publication. All proceeds will support Estes Park Quota’s many community projects.
