Everyone who attended the Stanley Home Museum and Education Centers 2nd Annual Gala on July 27th had a great time at The Ridgeline Hotel with beautiful music provided by Brandon Sipes and a delicious buffet dinner. There were very attractive silent and live auction items, with Bob Schorr as the auctioneer, and the event was facilitated by Master of Ceremonies Hays Hutton. The entire event was masterfully planned and executed by Ann Rogers as Chair, Patti and Randy Kampfe, Maryann Franke, Bob Fulton, Kelly Andersson, and JoAnn Batey.
Many thanks to all who made the Stanley Home Museum and Education Center Second Annual Gala a big success. The 167 attendees represented a 60% increase over the first year Gala, and there was a significant increase in the funds raised to support the museum’s operations.
We would like to thank the Gala table sponsors: Anderson Realty and Management, Bank of Colorado, Estes Park Health, Bank of Estes Park, Kelly Anderson, Danny Gigax, Denise Shank, CAELP, and CAWLP.
We are deeply appreciative of all of the businesses and individuals who donated items or made in-kind contributions for the Gala: Alice League, Alpine Table Catering, Alpineglow Images & Accents, American Legion Post 119, Kelly Anderson, Annie's Handcraft Boutique, Arapaho Basin Ski Area, Aspen and Evergreen Gallery, Backbone Adventures, Bear Basin Body Care, Bethany Matthais, Blades - We've Got the Edge!, Bobby Heisterkamp, Cabin Fever, Carol Smith, China Garden, Cinnamon's Bakery, Claire's Restaurant and Bar, Colleen Ellingson, Country Market, Craftsmen in Leather, Creativity Cabin, Dawn Wilson Photography, Denver Nature & Science Museum, Denver Zoo, Donut Haus, Dunraven at the Estes Park Resort, Ed's Cantina & Grill, Elkhorn Stables, Estes Park Jazzercise, Estes Park Mountain Shop, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Museum, Estes Park News, Estes Park Ride A Kart & Cascade Creek Mini Golf, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, Favorite Things, Full Throttle Distillery, Gigax Beef, Heather Stone, History Colorado, Inkwell and Brew, Inspired Artisan Market & Studio, JoAnn and David Batey, John Lynch Woodworking, Kendra Wallis, Kep Expedition, Kind Coffee, Longhorn Liquor Mart, Longs Peak Leather, Lynn Waring, Macdonald Book Store, Mary Jane's Boutique, Mike Dwyer Sculptures, Mile High Coffee, Mothers Café, Munn, Shawn and Mollie, Omnibus Open Air Adventure, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Outdoor World, Park Supply Hardware, Patterson Glasswork and Gallery, Peak Hallmark, Rapid Transit Rafting, Raven's Roast Coffee Lounge, Reel Mountain Theater/Cinema, Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center Hotel, Rock Cut Brewing Company, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Safeway Estes Park, Salon Margaux, Sarah and Chuck Westerheide, Scot's Sporting Goods, Serenitea's Tea Room and Café, Shell Gas Station & Car Wash, Sherry Unruh Smokin' Dave's BBQ & Brew, Snowy Peaks Winery, Sports Hound, Stanley Chocolate Factory, Starbucks, Sterling Pony Jewelry & Gifts, STUFFED, Subway, THE BARREL, The Bull Pin Bowling & Sports Bar, The Grey House, The Mad Moose, The Molly Brown House Museum, The Qi Lounge Wellness Spa, The Ridgeline Hotel, The White Orchid, The Wild Rose Restaurant, Three Blessed Gems, Top Golf, Trendz at the Park, University of Nebraska Athletic Department, University of Colorado, University of Nebraska, Village Goldsmith, Wapiti Pub and Steakhouse, Way Finder Cleaning Services, Wild Horse Gift Shop, Wild Side 4x4 Tours, Wild Spirits Art Gallery in Estes Park, You Need Pie Diner & Bakery, and Zoomet Yoga.
The Stanley Home Museum & Education Center strives to educate and inspire diverse audiences by developing a deeper understanding of F.O. and Flora Stanley’s experiences, character, and leadership through the interpretation and preservation of the history, context, and culture of the historic Stanley home. The Stanley Home Museum and Education Center is supported by The Historic Stanley Home Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed in the fall of 2016 that raised over $1.3 million to purchase the Historic Stanley Home in February 2020. In 2020, the Historic Stanley Home was placed on the Colorado Register of Historic Places, and the Stanley Home Museum and Education Center opened in May 2021. For more information on the museum and foundation, please go to stanleyhome.org.
