The Town Board and staff are devastated by the loss of our colleague in the Police Department. Our hearts are with the officer’s family during this most difficult time.
The officer’s identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner. As indicated in the Sheriff’s Office release, the investigation is not being conducted by the Estes Park Police Department. We will have no further information.
https://www.larimer.org/spotlights/2021/09/24/estes-park-officer-involved-incident
