Estes Park's annual July 4 fireworks display is cancelled for 2020. The decision was made in an effort to protect public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, "Estes Park's fireworks can draw tens of thousands of people to our community to enjoy the patriotic display." When July 4 falls on a Saturday, as it does this year, the community may receive up to 40,000 visitors during fair weather. Significant congestion in public areas and viewing areas is inevitable.
Machalek commented, "This decision was made with a heavy heart, as we are constantly seeking ways to lift the spirits of our residents and support our businesses. However, we cannot risk the health and safety of our residents, businesses and guests by drawing such a large concentration of people to an event in town over that weekend."
While this event and others have been cancelled in accordance with public health orders, as statewide travel restrictions are loosened, the Town of Estes Park and local businesses are welcoming guests to gradually return. Safety precautions are in place in all Estes Park businesses. Watch for ongoing and rescheduled events in Estes Park at www.estesparkeventscomplex.com. Plan a visit at www.visitestespark.com.
