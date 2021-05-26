Estes Park High School Class Of 2021

The EPHS Graduation Ceremony will take place this Friday, May 28 in Bobcat Stadium for graduates and their families.
On Thursday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m. community members can celebrate these hard working graduates at the Senior Class Parade. The parade will begin at the Estes Park Event Center. It will exit onto Manford Ave. and will circle the school district campus two times before returning to the Event Center.
On Friday students will enjoy their Senior Breakfast prior to graduation. In the evening, they will dance the night away at their Junior/Senior Prom at the Stanley Hotel.
Oh, the places you’ll go! Good luck and congratulations!
