Don’t miss Pumpkins and Pilsners, a free and super fun fall festival with activities and entertainment for all ages. This event is the perfect place to pick your pumpkins and enjoy live music and craft beer for the adults, as well as games, food and more. Bring the whole family and plan a fall outing around this great Estes Park festival & fundraiser!
Enjoy additional free children's activities like pony rides, strider course & bike skills (bikes and helmets provided), air tattoos, balloon twisting and giant lawn games. The pumpkin patch sells pumpkins for $7 each and you can set them aside in the well-guarded 'sold' corral while you enjoy the fun.
Each year a hand-picked selection of seasonal, local craft beers are on hand. Sip suds from a souvenir glass - featuring delicious local brews from Avant Garde Aleworks, Estes Park Brewery, Rock Cut Brewing Company and Lumpy Ridge Brewing Company. Make sure to grab a bite from one of the awesome food trucks featuring comfort foods, festival favorites and tasty treats!
This incredible event is the largest annual fundraiser for the local non-profit organization, Estes Park Education Foundation (EPEF). All profits from the festival go directly back into the Estes Valley community to support students, teachers and education in Estes Park. For more information about EPEF, please visit us at www.EPEducationFoundation.org
Activities:
Air Tattoo 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Balloon Twisting 12-4 p.m.
Strider Course 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Bike Skills 2:30-6 p.m.
Pony Rides 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Lawn Games 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cornhole
Giant Jenga
Hula Hoops
Bubble Machine
Slackline
Bands:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.- School of Rock
1:30-3:30 p.m.- Noah Garner & Band
4-6 p.m.- FY5
Food Vendors
Bloomberries
Heavens Popcorn
Rations
Umami
Loveland Wood Fired Pizza
WesTexBBQ
Cafe Mess
Beer Vendors:
Rock Cut Brewing Company
Lumpy Ridge Brewing Company
Estes Park Brewery
Avant Garde Aleworks
Don’t miss Pumpkins and Pilsners, 2021. Family fun at its best!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.