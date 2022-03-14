Help Estes-area charities and organizations raise money by volunteering at this year’s duck race.
For many participating organizations, the duck race is the biggest fundraising effort of the year and a source of funds heavily relied upon. The Rotary Club of Estes Park organizes the Duck Race Festival and handles all the administrative, operational, and financial aspects of the event. Volunteers help make this festive, fun event happen.
“We welcome volunteers from high school age on up to 105 who can give a few hours on Saturday, May 7. No special skills are required except a positive attitude. And be prepared to be surprised at how much fun you will have!” said Beth Weisberg, Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival Big Duck 2022.
The Duck Race Committee is looking for volunteers to help with:
• Setting up and taking down equipment, tables, and signs at the start and finish lines.
• Selling duck-themed race merchandise at Nicky’s Steakhouse and George Hix Memorial Riverside Plaza.
• Supporting operations at Riverside Plaza and providing engagement activities for race-goers.
• Ensuring safety along the riverbanks.
• Keeping the ducks from getting snagged in the river.
• Helping at the finish line.
“The Rotary Duck Race Festival is raising funds for 66 charities and nonprofit organizations this year and generates so much excitement and goodwill in our community,” said Weisberg. “Being part of that, especially since the ducks will be racing back in the river this year for the first time in 3 years, will be fun for anyone who wants to volunteer!”
A fun day and the satisfying feeling of knowing you helped Estes-area charities to continue offering their important services to the community is guaranteed!
To volunteer to help with any of these activities, please email Beth Weisberg at BigDuck@epduckrace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.