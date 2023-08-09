Why do we love live music so much?
There’s pure magic in the air when we see and hear musicians performing skillfully and when they, simultaneously, can see us enjoying and appreciating their skills. This connection is incredibly powerful and raises our collective vibration, not only performer to listener, but listener to listener. There is a connective power of music and listening to it live has a unique way of giving us a boost, a break from tensions and concerns. . . it gives us an opportunity to connect with ourselves, to feel good and more balanced.
Music is a universal language that all of us can share ~ listening to it LIVE takes it to a deeper level and gives us the opportunity to connect with those around us and to experience a greater sense of community.
The COLORADO GYPSY JAZZ FESTIVAL is THIS weekend, August 11, 12 & 13th and it promises to connect us as a community, bring a high level of quality music to Estes Park, offer opportunities for connecting with family & friends and raising our mood with the beauty of listening to LIVE MUSIC!
Perhaps you are one of those who says “I’m not really into jazz . . . ?” Let us assure you - this isn’t “American jazz” - it predates it - and has discernable melody lines and rhythms. Still not sure? Go to our website www.gypsyjazzcolorado.com and give it a listen, as we have posted several links there. But commit to dipping your toes in and listen LIVE this weekend. It’s oh, so much better!
Maybe you would like to come to Twin Owls this evening, Friday August 11th, to have dinner and an “amuse bouche” (to amuse the mouth with a little taste) ~ and hear young Henry Acker skillfully glide his fingers across the guitar strings, creating a most incredible listening experience as he plays along with Rhythm Future Quartet, our headlining band for the festival. Max O’Rourke and Greg Loughman of RFQ will also be performing.
Laura Iyengar’s lovely voice will be adding a beautiful dimension to the Aaron Walker Quartet, singing like a Parisian chanteuse in a café on the River Seine. It could melt away your cares, even if just for the evening.
Are you familiar with Brazilian Choro? What a great introduction you will have listening to Fogo no Trio—a group comprised of two Brazilians and a North Carolinian, offering a happy rhythm of virtuosity, improvisation and cultural richness.
Make your reservations at taharaa.com to reserve your space for a beautiful evening of delicious food and gorgeous music.
The festival stretches across Estes Park over the weekend, giving us several opportunities in different, beautiful, local settings to meet up with friends to listen to living, alive, live music ~ Saturday, August 12th 2-4pm at Avant Garde Aleworks featuring Fogo no Trio, a delightful blend of strings playing more Choro while you sip your favorite brew.
On the heels of this great offering, is the Aaron Walker Trio at Snowy Peaks Winery 4-6 p.m.~a delicious blend of Gypsy Jazz standards and clever originals. Sit & sip…relax & enjoy. Aaron is this writer’s mother’s favorite ~ she heard him perform live in Estes Park just two years ago and still raves about him.
Our headlining band, Rhythm Future Quartet, returns to Estes Park for their fourth time, bringing their newest (and youngest) member, Henry Acker, known as a “powerhouse guitarist. A child prodigy who began playing at age 8 and performing professionally at age 9, his talent and abilities have developed into nothing short of astonishing.
Historic Park Theatre is the perfect setting for our evening concert offering, including the delightful Alicia Jo Straka on accordion and rich vocals—serenading us pre-show on the riverwalk. It’s an easy walk from Snowy Peaks and you can grab a delicious sandwich or panini at the Riverwalk Cafe and eat while you listen to Alicia’s clever stylings. It’s a perfect break from the bustle of summer life in this town—you’ll feel you’re in Paris for the evening.
Tickets for this show are only $20 and can be purchased at www.historicparktheatre.com or at their box office before the concert.
After the show, there will be a GYPSY JAM for musicians at the American Legion Post 119 - out on the front lawn- under the big tent. Locals and visitors alike are welcome to come jam with others (and perhaps some of these great musicians?). The Legion will be open late and serving from the bar for those who wish to keep the experience alive a little longer.
Have you been to Mother’s Cafe at the 18 hole golf course yet? A quiet, idyllic setting, right along the green, Laurie Emmer is whipping up yummy breakfast and brunch items Sunday morning, August 13th to the soothing tunes of Max O’Rourke and Greg Loughman, playing from 9 to 11am. Max and Greg play innovative originals and beautiful renditions of Jazz standards~such a perfect pairing with Sunday morning relaxing. ahhhhh…..
Finally, the pièce de résistance happens at Performance Park, Sunday afternoon 1-6 p.m. August 13th.
We are calling this our
GYPSY JAZZAPALOOZA and we are excited to be sharing SIX BANDS for an afternoon of connecting as a community while listening to some of the best this genre has to offer.
Bring the whole family (kids 15 and under don’t need a ticket when accompanied by an adult) and Fido, too, to this first-ever in Estes Park, pet and family friendly Gypsy Jazz Festival Finale—a great way to close out a weekend of incredible music.
Boulder’s Jeremy Mohney & His Band will hit the stage around 1pm, serving up sweet Swing (standards and originals) for our listening pleasure.
Next on stage will be Swing Je T’aime, a fun & full band out of Denver, featuring the very talented Aaron Walker & Laura Iyengar. “
Laura sang at Performance Park with Aaron Walker & Gonzalo Bergara in 2019 to a big, happy crowd.
Next in line is Fogo no Trio ~taking the stage performing Brazilian Choro and Gypsy Jazz alike, they will wow us with their incredible stringed virtuosity and fun stage energy.
There is no doubt that we will all thoroughly enjoy their performance.
On stage next will be LAPOMPE, “playing a classic, fun and funky style of jazz inspired by the roaring 1920s and early days of jazz, LAPOMPE finds a very relevant place among the vibrant world of Denver’s music scene."
Drawing from the music of Django Reinhardt and the "hot club" style of early 20th century jazz, their music is a fresh collection of classics and original compositions. Presenting complex and virtuosic arrangements with a rustic and acoustic instrumentation including acoustic guitars, upright bass, violin, they have described themselves as "mountain swing" - the kind of music that fits as well in a log cabin as it does in a speakeasy or on the big stage.
They are a FUN group you don’t want to miss!
Alicia Jo Straka will make you love the accordion and if you already do, make you love it more. “Alicia’s repertoire spans a wide variety of musical genres, including; jazz, pop, french musettes, opera, folk songs, polkas, contemporary, classical, romantic, and techno. She often features her own arrangements in concert. Known for accompanying herself on operatic arias, and playing modern styles like techno, pop, and jazz; she is passionate about reinventing the face of accordion in today’s world.
We are lucky to have Alicia join the festival on Sunday, too, playing and singing between sets during the Jazzapalooza.
Last but not least, Rhythm Future Quartet will take the stage with their accomplished and very professional performing eloquence, entertaining and educating us in true Hot Club style. These guys are the CREME de la CREME in the Gypsy Jazz world and a town favorite. Their skill will blow you away!
“This acoustic jazz ensemble, Rhythm Future Quartet has a straightforward agenda: to keep the spirit of Gypsy jazz alive and expanding in today’s musical universe. The virtuosic foursome, named for a Django Reinhardt tune, offers up a newly minted sound, influenced by the classic Hot Club of France, yet wholly contemporary.
They will perform their mesmerizing set and then invite the previous bands onto the stage for a Gypsy Jazz Festival FINALE ~ playing altogether a few of the late Django Reinhardt’s classic Gypsy Jazz tunes. Be prepared to be wowed, awed and moved by this group effort to bring us their very SOULS as they play in our beautiful mountain setting, altogether, JUST FOR US.
I can already hear us roaring in our grateful applause as they lovingly close out the very first, Estes Park’s inaugural Gypsy Jazz Festival.
You don’t want to miss this—get your very affordable $25 tickets at www.gypsyjazzcolorado.com (scroll down to an eventbrite link) and come out to share a day of beautiful community connection with world-class music, local food trucks (Rations, Mangia Mangia Pizza and Walrus Ice Cream out of Fort Collins), local brews, wines and whiskies and LOVE.
Speaking of love, we want to tell you that this festival wouldn’t be possible without the loving support of our generous sponsors. We take our hats off to all of you; Estes Arts District, Visit Estes Park, Trailblazer Broadband, 7522 Automotive, Mountain Song Lutherie, Human Centered Leadership Group, Ridgeline Hotel, Twin Owls Steakhouse, Bird & Jim, Premier Members Credit Union, Pet Supply of Estes Park, Richardson Team Realty, Hunter’s Chophouse, Ziggi’s, Estes Park News, Snowy Peaks Winery, Avant Garde Aleworks, Tom Thomas Mountain Living, Raven’s Roast, Omnibus, SkyRun Vacation Rentals, Café de Pho Thai/Elevations Eatery, Guy & Leslie Van der Werf, Estes Park Lumber, Rocky Mountain Majesty, Barb Marshall, Longhorn Liquors, American Legion Post 119, Nick Molle Productions, Rations, Patterson Glassworks, and Kind Coffee.
Our deepest gratitude to you and for all you do to make our community great.
Gratefully,
Erika Metzler
Greg Miles
of M&M Productions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.