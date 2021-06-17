The in-person 18th Estes Park Marathon & Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, June 20th, Father’s Day. www.epmarathon.org. Runners and Walkers will experience what Forbes Magazine considers as “the top seven scenic races in the USA.” The Courses start from The Dao House, on CO Hwy. 7, and descend into the Estes Park valley. Spectacular snowcapped mountain views, fresh mountain air and a small race size attributes to 40% of runners traveling from out of state and 60% from within Colorado to the boutique race weekend event. The Estes Park Half Marathon (June 20) is the first race in a three-part race series called, Colorado Mountain Half Series. The second is the Georgetown to Idaho Springs Half Marathon (August 14) and the third is the Ned * Ned Half Marathon (September 11).
On Saturday, June 19th, 8:00 a.m. & 8:30AM, runners, walkers and strollers will race in the Longs Peak 5 Miler. The short distance course is along the Lake Estes Trail. Following the family friendly race, the Kids, Kids, Kids: Bike, Run, Fun! takes place at the Estes Park High School (EPHS) Track & Field (9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.). All kids ages 4 to 12 years are welcomed to join the fun multi-sport offerings. All weekend races finish at the EPHS Track and Field on Brodie Avenue. Race information: www.epmarathon.org
The Estes Park Running Club is a local 501c(4) non-profit, whose mission is to provide education, advocacy & running events that encourage healthy lifestyles that benefit youth, family and community. The Estes Park Marathon & Half Marathon is the main organized event provided by the club. Partnering with local youth athletic teams and programs, to provide an exceptional destination race, has contributed to on-going success. The club pays the teams directly for coming out and working at aid stations or other race support activities.
With the continued concerns of the COVID19 pandemic, the Estes Park Marathon & Half Marathon, canceled the 2020 race but provided the “Do the Distance Virtual” with partners Colorado Mountain Half Series. In February of 2021, the race organization decided to become one of the first races in the area to plan for an in-person event. The adaptation to keeping health safety an even more concern has led to a few unique changes this year. There will be wave starts for the Longs Peak 5 Miler and Time Trial interval starts for the Marathon & Half Marathon races. Runners are asked to take the provided free (60% capacity) shuttles to the Dao House start line beginning at 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. All start lines are separate from finish line locations. The finish line areas will have social distancing set ups.
We always need volunteers! Please join the fun and cheer! We have short one-two hour positions as well as up to four hours. We do our best to make your volunteer time be a win-win experience. Thank you for being community supporters and contact epmarathonvolunteer@yahoo.com.
We thank the amazing and so very generous sponsors here in Estes Park: Poppy’s Pizza & Grill; Mama Rose’s; Egg of Estes; VFUEL Endurance; The Dunraven Inn; Estes Park Mountain Shop; The Park & Reel Mtn. Theatres; Cliff’s Scoop Shop (delicious ice cream!); Kind Coffee; Rock Cut Brewery; The Barrel of Estes; Lumpy Ridge Brewery; and Jimmy John’s of Estes. Please visit these wonderful local businesses!
