Elk Fest returns to Bond Park this weekend in Estes Park Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, with a full roster of wildlife education, music and entertainment. Elk Fest is free to attend as a signature event of the Town of Estes Park. It is generously presented by the Estes Park News with additional support from the Quality Inn and Visit Estes Park.
The festival, a favorite of locals and tourists alike, started in 1999 as a way to celebrate the famous and spectacular elk rut (mating season) in Estes Park. This year, as always, there will be arts and crafts vendors, food trucks serving everything from Asian fusion delicacies to corn dogs and funnel cakes, live raptors with the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, educational presentations with wildlife experts from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Wallowing Hole beer tent (presented by The Rotary Club of Estes Park), ax throwing, and a fun-for-the-whole-family bugling contest.
Elk Fest favorite Danny Many Horses, a nationally-recognized Mescalero Apache flute player, returns this year and will offer Native American storytelling, music, and dancing. Live music will be provided by the energetic and entertaining Graham Good and the Painters band on Saturday, and on Sunday, enjoy tunes from Good Music Medicine.
Elk are easily seen in town and in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Remember that elk are wild animals and can be dangerous. Always keep a safe distance, especially from the males (bulls), which can be especially aggressive as they defend their females (cows) from other bulls at this time of year. Give them room – use your zoom! Visit www.estesparkeventscomplex.com/elk-fest.html for the complete schedule.
Saturday, October 1,
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Festival and all vendor booths open
10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. All About Elk with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (main stage)
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
11:00 a.m. - Noon- Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
12:10 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Bugling Contest (family fun and prizes!)
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Live music with Graham. Good and the Painters (main stage)
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
Sunday, October 2,
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Festival and all vendor booths open
10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. All About Elk with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (main stage)
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
11:00 a.m. - 12:50 p.m. Live music with Good Music Medicine (main stage)
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The “Elk of Estes Park” educational video presentation (Town Hall - Board Room)
1:00 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. Live raptors with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program. (main stage)
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
