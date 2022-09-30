Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.