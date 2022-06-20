Fund Established To Help Jaros Family

The Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the sudden loss of our Assistant Chief, John Jaros, who lost his life in a tragic incident on I 70 in Aurora Saturday evening. He leaves behind a wife and 3 young children. Please respect the family’s need for privacy. No information on arrangements is available at this time.
A fund has been set up to help his family at the Bank of Estes Park. Donations for the family can be made by mail or in person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account.
By mail:
The Bank of Estes Park
c/o The Jaros Family Fund Account
P.O. Box 2390
Estes Park, CO. 80517
Branch locations:
Main Branch
255 Park Ln, Estes Park, CO. 80517
St. Vrain Branch
501 St. Vrain Ln, #100, Estes Park, CO. 80517
Niwot Branch
7989 Niwot Rd, Longmont, CO. 80503
