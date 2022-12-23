Lisa Foster became the first person on record to climb the mountain every month for three consecutive calendar years, setting a new record for the longest stretch of consecutive monthly summits. She also became the first woman to scale the peak by a different route every month within a calendar year, and has established herself as the first woman included in the Top Ten list of climbers who have summited the peak the most.
When Lisa Foster and her climbing partner Micaiah White successfully scaled the North Face/Cables Route on Longs Peak on December 4, 2022, Foster set a new record on the iconic Front Range Mountain: she became the first person in history to scale the 14,259 foot peak for 36 months running. The pair encountered difficult conditions, including low temperatures and sub-zero wind chill resulting from high winds in excess of 60mph. Snowfall, decreased visibility and steep snow and ice on the technical sections added to the challenge. This newly established record, completed between January 2020 to December 2022, beat the legendary climber Jim Detterline’s record of 30 months, as well as establishing the longest stretch of monthly summits spanning ongoing calendar years.
The late Jim Detterline, a nationally renowned climbing ranger who worked in Rocky Mountain National Park from 1987 to 2009 and is commonly referred to as “Mr. Longs Peak,” previously held the record for the longest streak of monthly summits, which included one calendar year, from May 1998 to October 2000.
In 2021, during Foster’s three-year stretch, she also became the first woman to complete the monthly summits by a different route every month. That same year, Foster did dual duty and climbed Pikes Peak from Manitou Springs every month as well, using the experience as a personal experiment to compare and contrast the two mountains on a monthly basis. She explains, “Longs Peak and Pikes Peak are very different mountains, but they each have their charms and their challenges. I enjoyed seeing the difference in conditions and difficulty on a monthly basis, watching as the storms impacted the mountains, resulting in vastly different experiences in the same month on two 14ers separated by merely 100 miles as the crow flies!”
The challenge of climbing Longs every month by a different route, dubbed “The Longs Peak Project” by Bill Wright when he pioneered the challenge in 2008, has only been completed by three people to date: Bill Wright, Charlie Nuttelman and Lisa Foster. Bill Briggs attempted this goal twice, coming close by climbing Longs every month of a calendar year, but by 11 different routes instead of 12. Of this feat, Foster remarked, “Climbing Longs Peak every month of the year, particularly during a single calendar year, is quite a challenge…but climbing it by a different route every month considerably ups the ante. It’s a much bigger task logistically, mentally and physically. For one thing, once the easiest routes are logged, a climber then needs to tackle much more difficult routes in Winter, Spring and Fall conditions. For another, it takes a lot more planning and usually requires scheduling with a partner due to the technical nature of the remaining routes. It also requires careful evaluation of the weather and snow conditions, as once you’ve used the Keyhole Route and Clarks Arrow Route (Loft Route), any other route chosen is considerably more technical and has more risk of avalanche, rock fall and exposure. Longs’ consistent high wind forecasts in winter also contribute to the rigorous challenge of climbing on the peak’s exposed faces during many months of the year.”
With this December ascent, Foster has now successfully climbed Longs Peak 193 times, placing her on the list of the Top Ten climbers with the greatest number of ascents, and as the only woman on that list. The next closest woman to hold a record number of ascents is Ruth Ewald Gay, who completed her 72nd and last climb in July 1981. Gay guided for Paul Nesbit and was a hike master at the YMCA of the Rockies, climbing the Keyhole Route or Cables Route weekly during her summers through the end of high school.
Jim Detterline broke the (previously set by himself) lifetime Longs Peak summit record with his 428th summit after an ascent of the North Face/Cables Route with Bobby Swanson and Josh Schimberg in August 2016. Detterline passed away from a climbing fall in the Ironclads that October, thereby marking this as his final ascent of the peak.
Other notable historical climbers who are in the Top Ten are Shep Husted (350), Enos Mills (305), Bob Bradley (300), Otto Van Allman (255), Mike Donahue (250), Eli Helmuth (212), Robert Collier (207), Jack Moomaw (200), Ernie Field (150), and Carlyle Lamb (146). Notably, Foster is the only person on the list who did not guide or work on Longs Peak. All of the other notable climbers with a high number of ascents spent years working and guiding on the peak. All but one of Foster’s 193 ascents were purely recreational.
Longs Peak is a formidable mountain. Early admirers believed it to be impossible to climb. In 1859, William Byers, the publisher of the Rocky Mountain News, tried his luck at climbing it, only to write, “We are quite sure that no living creature, unless it had wings to fly, was ever upon its summit, and we believe we run no risk in predicting that no man will ever be, though it is barely possible that the ascent can be made.” Although Native Americans likely scaled Longs Peak long before, the John Wesley Powell expedition of 1868 is most often given credit as the first recorded ascent. In 1881 Addie Alexander became the first woman to summit, and in 1873 Isabella Bird brought fame to the mountain through her description of her climb in the book “A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains,” a historical work of such significance that it’s still in print today. Enos Mills, commonly considered the “father of Rocky Mountain National Park” due to his tireless conservation efforts, first climbed the peak when he was 15 years old. He operated the Longs Peak Inn at the base of the peak and was a prolific writer, a gifted naturalist and a beloved historical figure. He climbed the mountain during the calendar winter of 1903, becoming the first person to stand on the summit during the winter months. Together with is brother, Joe Mills, they were the first people to climb Longs Peak in every month of the year. Fewer than 20 people today hold that honor.
Foster first climbed Longs Peak in July 1987, with her German friends Bernie and Jutta Hullerum. She fell in love with the majesty of the stately mountain. But it wasn’t until 2007, when she had committed to training for a climb of Denali, that she became inspired to attempt the peak in winter conditions. She started climbing the peak more often, and in varied conditions. She fell deeper in love with the experiences and the changing nature of the mountain. After a couple of successive climbs with Detterline, he convinced her to try to honor Ruth Ewald Gay’s impressive female ascent record by matching it. That fueled her motivation to climb it so often.
Foster explained, “Longs Peak is a very special mountain to me. The first time I climbed the peak, my whole world changed. I knew that my life from then on would be shaped by mountaineering. I fell in love with nature and the power of the outdoor experience. I love climbing the mountain over and over again because every experience on the peak is different. Longs Peak has many different personalities, shaped by the time of year, the weather, the light, and the company one keeps while climbing. For me, one of the most important learning experiences was when I realized that I had the ambition and skill to climb the mountain alone in winter conditions. Winter is an unpredictable and dangerous time to be on the peak, and it was a breakthrough in my confidence to be able to consistently attempt climbs on Longs Peak alone during winter conditions.”
Foster is an accomplished rock climber, ice climber and alpinist. She has climbed to the highest peaks in both North America: Mount McKinley (Denali 20,320 feet), and South America (Aconcagua, 22,841 feet). Some of her favorite experiences include rock climbing the Sun Ribbon Arete and Mount Whitney in the High Sierra, rock climbing on El Capitan in Yosemite, exploring the Bugaboos in Canada, ice climbing Bridal Veil Falls in Telluride, Colo, and climbing the backcountry ice climbs at Camp Bird Mine Road outside of Ouray, Colo. She has established first ascents and loves climbing close to home at Lumpy Ridge and Eldorado Canyon State Park. Her favorite rock climbing experience is her annual climb of the Diamond on Longs Peak, the sheer 1,000 foot wall on the East Face.
Foster is most well-known for being the author of her best-selling book, Rocky Mountain National Park: The Complete Hiking Guide. The book has been highly acclaimed as the best book on hiking available for the park.
Foster lives in Estes Park with her husband, Alex, and their teenage daughter, Ellie. The family enjoys skiing, biking, hiking, rock and ice climbing, backpacking, traveling, reading and playing games together.
