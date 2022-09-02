Estes Transit Invites All Ages To “Come Ride With Us” And Collect A Commemorative Pin

Catching a ride on the Town’s downtown trolley is about to be an even more rewarding experience! Beginning this week, locals and visitors of all ages who catch a ride on the Red Route (downtown trolley) can request a free, commemorative pin from the trolley driver. The pin – which features a whimsical illustration of a trolley filled with some of the wildlife that can be seen in and around Estes Park – will be available through the remainder of the trolley season, which ends Sunday, Oct. 16.
“The idea to offer the pins grew out of discussions with downtown business owners and community stakeholders about fun ways to encourage those visiting downtown to ‘park once’ and catch a ride on the free, electric trolley,” said Manager Vanessa Solesbee, with the Town’s Public Works Department. “The pins were designed to reflect the welcoming and nostalgic feel of our downtown and to celebrate some of the wildlife that makes visiting our Town so unique.”
Riders can catch the downtown trolley at any stop along the Red Route and request a pin. Pins are limited to one per person and are available while supplies last.
Red Route service begins at 9a.m. daily at the Estes Park Visitor Center and then travels west into downtown with nine stops along Elkhorn Avenue. Westbound stops include Bond Park/Town Hall, The Ore Cart Rock Shop, Tregent Park, West Park Center, and west of Maxwell Inn. Eastbound stops include Mrs. Walsh’s Garden, The Grubsteak Restaurant, and Moosely T’s, with a final stop at Thirty Below Leather before returning to the Estes Park Visitor Center. The final trolley leaves the Visitor Center each evening at 8:30 p.m., with service concluding at 9:00 p.m. Served by the Town’s electric trolley, the Red Route runs daily (Monday through Sunday) through Oct. 16.
A complete guide to Estes Transit’s 2022 summer service – available in both English and Spanish – can be found at www.estes.org/shuttles. Questions about the trolley pin program can be directed to Vanessa Solesbee, Mobility Services Manager, at vsolesbee@estes.org or 970-577-3957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.